Rio Grande Watermaster Warns Of Critical Water Shortage This Summer

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Local water entities are being warned about the possibility of critical water shortages this summer. The warning comes from the Rio Grande Watermaster who has sent an alert to water right holders which warns that without significant water conservation measures, critical water shortages could develop.

The alert urges water right holders to expedite the implementation of drought contingency measures that will reduce demand for water.

Watermaster Georgina Bermea says the alert was prompted by historically low spring season water levels in the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs, and by weather forecasts that dry conditions will persist through this summer.