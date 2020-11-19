Rise In Hidalgo County COVID Cases Prompts Public Safety Alerts Ahead Of Thanksgiving

Hidalgo County health officials say they are watching with a concerning eye what has been a dramatic increase in coronavirus cases this week. 167 infections were reported Monday, there were 426 cases on Tuesday, and 681 cases Wednesday. County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez tells 710 KURV we have only ourselves to blame for the increasing spread and that it’s ultimately up to us to control it, even if it means a non-traditional holiday period:

(Audio: Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez)

Melendez notes, however, that some of the numbers reported this week are from older positive tests that the state is just now recording. But Melendez says most of the new coronavirus cases are the result of Halloween activities, school reopenings, and bar and restaurant reopenings – pointing out that younger people make up the majority of the new infections.