A new street drug called Xylaxine is causing a number of deaths. Five deaths in Austin have been linked to the drug this month, and Travis County Chief Medical Examiner Doctor Keith Pinckard warns there is no medication to reverse the effects at this time. It’s a large animal tranquilizer and it causes sedation and euphoria. It’s addictive and, like fentanyl, it’s made in China.

The White House has declared this drug, particularly when mixed with fentanyl, as an emerging threat.