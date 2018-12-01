Tucked into the latest report on illegal immigration is a rising number of people whose names are on the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database.

Texas Border Congresswoman Mayra Flores says this is proof that open-border policies are dangerous. She’s a Republican and sits on the House Homeland Security Committee.

In August, the Border Patrol stopped a dozen individuals on the Terror Watch List. That brings the total to 78, which is triple the previous five fiscal years combined and there are still two months still to go.