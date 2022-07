The latest numbers show illegal immigration continues to be an issue at the southern border. Agents are catching a rising number of unaccompanied kids, which experts say takes an emotional toll on those working in the field.

Former Border Patrol Chief Victor Manjarrez now teaches at the University of Texas in El Paso. He says agents are seeing an increase of people from Venezuela and Brazil as well. That, he says, shows how powerful the smuggling cartels have become.