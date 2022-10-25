WORLD

Rishi Sunak Becomes UK Prime Minister, Faces Economic Crisis

King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, where he invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool photo via AP)

By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak has become British prime minister after being asked to form a government by King Charles III. Sunak met at Buckingham Palace with the king on Tuesday. The king had just accepted the resignation of Liz Truss. In Britain’s constitutional monarchy, the monarch plays a ceremonial role in appointing government leaders. Sunak is expected to immediately begin appointing a Cabinet and getting to grips with an economic crisis that has left millions of Britons struggling to afford food and energy bills. The third Conservative prime minister this year, he will also try to unite a governing party that is riven with divisions.

 

