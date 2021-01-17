Rising COVID-19 Cases Beginning To Overwhelm Starr County’s Healthcare Capacity-Again

Starr County officials are warning that rising coronavirus cases and COVID-19 illnesses are putting the hospital in the same dire situation it was in when the virus was overwhelming the county’s healthcare capacity last summer.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera has told Channel 5 News that all 14 COVID beds at Starr County Memorial Hospital are full. Vera says the hospital is able to increase capacity but a lack of healthcare personnel is preventing it from doing so, and it is sending patients to other hospitals in the Valley.

As it did this summer, Starr County is putting out a call for the state to bring in a contingent of doctors and nurses.