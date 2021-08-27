Rising COVID Deaths Prompt Hidalgo County Request To Reactivate Refrigerated Trailer

In an ominous sign of how dangerous the local spread of the Delta variant could prove to be, Hidalgo County has asked the state of Texas for permission to reactivate a refrigerated truck that would be used to store bodies.

The request is in response to warnings from local funeral homes, which are indicating they could, again, be overwhelmed if COVID deaths continue to rise as they have the past two weeks in Hidalgo County.

The request is for the state to reactivate a refrigerated trailer that’s been staged in Hidalgo County since last summer, when bodies of COVID victims were literally piling up because of limited morgue space.

100 county residents have died of COVID-19 in the past two weeks – more than the last two months combined.