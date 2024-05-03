Rising San Jacinto River Leads To Mandatory Evacuations

An SUV is stranded in a ditch in a stretch of street flooding during a severe storm, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Spring, Texas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Parts of suburban Houston are under a mandatory evacuation order as the San Jacinto River continues to rise. Six Houston neighborhoods are currently included in the order. Flood waters are coming from the river and increased outflow from Lake Conroe.

The Texas Department of Transportation closed U.S. 59 from Shepherd to Splendora as more than nine-inches of rain has fallen since early in the week. The river is running 20-feet above normal with the potential to rise an additional eight feet today.

Disaster declarations are in place for Harris County and Huntsville and several area school districts canceled classes. Many in the path of Friday’s flooding were flooded out by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.