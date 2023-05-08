LOCAL

‘Risk it all’: Migrant Surge As US Prepares For Title 42 End

Migrants who recently crossed the border between the U.S. and Mexico are seen in Brownsville, Texas, Friday, May 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Veronica G. Cardenas)

(AP) — A recent surge of migrants in the Brownsville, Texas, area of the U.S.-Mexico border is highlighting immigration challenges as the U.S. prepares for the end of a coronavirus pandemic-era policy that allowed it to quickly expel many migrants.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said during a border visit last week the U.S. has been preparing for the end of the restrictions called Title 42 on Thursday. But Mayorkas also stressed the border situation is “extremely challenging.” On the other end of the Texas border, El Paso also has seen a migrant surge.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday he’s deploying “tactical” National Guard teams to the busiest border crossing spots.

