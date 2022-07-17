Risk Of Contracting COVID In The Valley “High” Says CDC

The CDC has now categorized all of the Rio Grande Valley as a high-risk area for contracting COVID-19. The CDC says based on the numbers of new coronavirus infections as well as COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital over the past week, a high level of community transmission exists in all four counties – Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr, and Willacy.

In Cameron County last week, health officials reported more than 2,000 residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hidalgo County health officials counted more than 2,500 new cases. Across the Valley, there was a five percent increase in COVID hospitalizations.

Also, Cameron and Hidalgo counties each reported five people died of COVID-19 over the last week, including a young San Benito child.