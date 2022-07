The risk of wildfire in the Rio Grande Valley remains high. The Texas A&M Forest Service says coastal Cameron County has a very high risk of wildfires.

Willacy and Starr counties and southern Hidalgo County have a high risk of wildfires Monday. Coastal Cameron County continues in the very high-risk category Tuesday, while the rest of Cameron, most of Willacy and the southern half of Hidalgo County are listed as having a high risk of wildfires.