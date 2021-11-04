NATIONAL

Rittenhouse Juror Dismissed After Joke About Blake Shooting

Kyle Rittenhouse arrives in court behind defense attorney Corey Chirafisi before Rittenhouse’s trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — The judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial has dismissed a juror after a court security officer reported that the man told a joke about the shooting of Jacob Blake by a white Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer. Blake’s shooting set off the protests where Rittenhouse shot three people.

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder said Thursday that the security officer reported the remarks earlier this week. Prosecutors said the remarks as shared showed racial bias.

In dismissing the juror, Schroeder said it was “clear that the appearance of bias is present and it would seriously undermine the outcome of the case.” The juror responded: “It wasn’t anything to do with the case. It wasn’t anything to do with Kyle.”

 

