Rival Iraq Protests Underscore Inter-Shiite Power Struggle

Supporters of the Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr hold prayer near the parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Al-Sadr's supporters continue their sit-in outside the parliament to demand early elections. The photo show Muqtada al-Sadr and his late father Muhammed Sadiq al-Sadr. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)

Supporters of the Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr hold prayer near the parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Al-Sadr's supporters continue their sit-in outside the parliament to demand early elections. The photo show Muqtada al-Sadr and his late father Muhammed Sadiq al-Sadr. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)

(AP) — Supporters of Iran-backed Shiite groups have rallied in Baghdad to denounce their rivals, followers of an influential Shiite cleric who stormed the parliament last month and have since been holding a sit-in outside the assembly building in the Iraqi capital.

The rivalry between the two sides shows the deep divisions within Iraq’s Shiite community, which makes up about 60% of Iraq’s population. Unlike Iran-backed groups, cleric Muqtada al-Sadr wants better ties with Arab countries, including Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia, Iran’s main rival in the region.

During their rally Friday, the protesters from the Iran-backed Coordination Framework did not try to enter Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, where al-Sadr’s followers are camped out.