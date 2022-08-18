Rivera Signs 2-Year Contract To Remain Interim Mercedes Schools Superintendent

The interim superintendent of the Mercedes school district will remain the interim superintendent for the next two years.

The McAllen Monitor reports Mercedes school trustees have agreed on a 2-year contract that keeps Dr. Richard Rivera on as the interim superintendent. The school district is prohibited from naming a permanent chief until current superintendent Carolyn Mendiola, who remains on suspension, is no longer in the position.

Mendiola was placed on administrative leave with pay in June following her arrest on a charge of interfering with a police investigation into claims that a high school teacher had inappropriate contact with a student.