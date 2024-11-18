Road, Beach Closures In Effect For Possible SpaceX Launch

Cameron County is keeping the area around the SpaceX Starbase closed to the public ahead of tomorrow’s scheduled launch of the Starship prototype. The company announced Friday that the launch originally scheduled for today had been pushed back to tomorrow.

The launch window is expected to open at 4 p.m. and last for about 30 minutes. Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino has ordered the closure of State Highway Four and Boca Chica Beach from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. to keep the public away from the launch site.