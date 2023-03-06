LOCAL

Road Rage Believed To Have Led To Deadly Shooting In San Juan

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators now believe road rage sparked the gunfire that killed a 19-year-old woman in her vehicle in San Juan this past weekend.

Authorities say the woman, Yocelin Rodriguez, was driving away from a party early Sunday morning when there was a dispute with a group of men in a pickup truck. The truck pulled alongside Rodriguez’s vehicle and one of the men inside shot her.

San Juan police found Rodriguez dead after responding to a call of a wrecked vehicle at Hall Acres Road and Veterans Boulevard. Authorities are still looking for the suspects who were in a dark-colored newer model Dodge Ram pickup.

