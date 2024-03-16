Road Rage Victim Drives Self To Hospital

A man who was shot several times in an apparent road rage incident in San Antonio was able to drive himself to the hospital. It happened Thursday afternoon on San Antonio’s northwest side.

The suspected shooter called 9-1-1 saying he had shot another driver who was yelling at him outside of his car, and he feared for his life. That man was not taken into custody.

The man who was shot drove himself to the San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition. Police are still gathering witness statements and reviewing security footage that shows the incident.