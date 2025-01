Cold temperatures and a lawn sprinkler create ice on grass ahead of a winter storm expected to hit the North Texas region later tomorrow Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Texas is bracing for a winter storm that will likely bring snow and ice to a large portion of the state.

Governor Greg Abbott says that crews have been spraying the state’s highways with de-icer, to prevent accidents. He says that game wardens with Parks and Wildlife are using drones to monitor rural areas for any crashes.

Statewide, there are 345 warming centers that have been opened for those looking to escape the storm.