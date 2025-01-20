Roads Being Prepped

For the second time this month, the Texas Division of Emergency Management is preparing for the possibility of snow and ice across a wide swath of South and East Texas.

Seth Christensen with the Texas Division of Emergency Management says they’ve been watching this Arctic blast roll in for days. And, he says, they’re ready. Resources that were in West Texas earlier this year are being moved south so they can be ready for snow and ice. Crews from TxDOT, he says, have been spraying de-icer on the roads for days.