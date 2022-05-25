Robb Elementary School Victims Shot Dead In One Classroom

Police and members of the Brooke Army Medical Center Therapy Dogs unit gather outside of the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The 18-year-old gunman who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school barricaded himself inside a single classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his way,” authorities said Wednesday in detailing the latest mass killing to rock the U.S. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Police and members of the Brooke Army Medical Center Therapy Dogs unit gather outside of the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The 18-year-old gunman who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school barricaded himself inside a single classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his way,” authorities said Wednesday in detailing the latest mass killing to rock the U.S. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

The massacre in the elementary school in Uvalde happened in just one classroom. A Texas DPS official says the 18-year-old gunman ran into the school and barricaded himself inside a 4th-grade classroom where he shot and killed 19 children and 2 teachers.

As many as 17 other people were wounded before, reportedly, a specially-trained Border Patrol agent burst in and shot the gunman dead. Children and teachers in the other classrooms were able to escape with the help of law enforcement officers who pulled them through windows they had smashed.

Officials say the gunman, Salvador Romas, was armed with one of two AR-style rifles he had legally purchased within the past week. The other rifle was found in his pickup truck outside the school. Governor Greg Abbott was in Uvalde Wednesday for a briefing with area law enforcement.