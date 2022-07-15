‘Robbed of the most precious thing’: Missile Kills Liza, 4

Ukrainian serviceman lights a candle at the site of a Russian shelling on Thursday, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Friday, July 15, 2022. Russian missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least 23 people and injuring more than 100 others, Ukrainian officials said. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

(AP) — Liza, a 4-year-old girl with Down syndrome, was en route to see a speech therapist with her mother in central Ukraine when a Russian missile rained down from the sky. She never made it to the appointment. Now the images that tell the story of her life and its end are touching hearts worldwide.

Liza, wearing a blue denim jacket with flowers, was among 23 people killed in Thursday’s missile strike in Vinnytsia. Her mother, Iryna Dmytrieva, was among the dozens injured.

Shortly before the explosion, Dmytrieva had posted a video on social media showing her daughter happily walking through the city. After the missile strike, Ukraine’s emergency services shared photos showing her body next to her blood-stained stroller. The video and photos have gone viral.