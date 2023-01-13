NATIONAL

Robbie Knievel, Daredevil Son Of Evel Knievel, Dies At 60

jsalinasBy 6 views
0
FILE - Robbie Knievel gives a thumbs up after jumping a train at the Texas State Railroad Park in Palestine, Texas on Feb. 23, 2000. Knievel, an American stunt performer, died early Friday at a hospice in Reno, Nev., with his daughters at his side, his brother Kelly Knievel said. He was 60. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

(AP) — Robbie Knievel, an American stunt motorcycle performer and son of thrill-seeking father Evel Knievel, has died. Knievel’s older brother tells The Associated Press that Robbie Knievel died early Friday at a hospice in Reno, Nevada, after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 60.

Knievel set a number of daredevil stunt records and completed a 1989 jump over fountains at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where his father famously nearly died in a crash in 1967.

Also known as “Kaptain Robbie Knievel,” he completed a motorcycle leap over a chasm at an Indian reservation outside Grand Canyon National Park in 1999. He’ll be buried with family members in Butte, Montana.

Yellen Tells Congress US Expected To Hit Debt Limit Thursday

Previous article

Tesla Cuts Prices In U.S., Germany

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL