Robinhood Removes Trading Limits On All Retail Frenzy Stocks/Add GameStop Stock Story

FILE - This Dec. 17, 2020 file photo shows the logo for the Robinhood app on a smartphone in New York. Popular online trading platform Robinhood said Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, that it has lined up $3.4 billion to help meet its funding requirements amid a spike in trading on Wall Street fueled by small investors driving up shares in GameStop and other stocks. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

The popular trading app Robinhood is removing its trading restrictions from the recently frenzied retail stocks. It comes a week after the app put limits on the number of shares an individual could buy during an online-fueled buying surge that sent the values of companies like GameStop and AMC soaring.

The company faced major backlash for the limits and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle rebuked the move, and called for a Congressional hearing into the incident. In response, GameStop stocks soared in pre-market early trading today.