Rockets Kill 2 Israelis; 28 Die In Gaza As Israel Hits Hamas

Palestinian mourners carry the body of 11-year-old Hussain Hamad, who was killed by an explosion during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, during his funeral in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

(AP) — A confrontation between Israel and Hamas sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem is escalating. Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza on Tuesday, killing a number of militants and civilians.

Meanwhile, militants barraged southern Israel with hundreds of rockets, killing two Israelis. Gaza health officials said 28 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, most by airstrikes, since sundown Monday.

The Israeli military said at least 16 of the dead were militants. Two women were killed by rockets fired from Gaza that hit their homes in the southern city of Ashkelon — the first Israeli deaths in the current violence. The barrage of rockets leaving Gaza and airstrikes coming into the territory continued almost non-stop throughout the day.