Rockets, Kings Players Fined, Suspended For Altercation

(AP) — Houston’s Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason and Sacramento’s Malik Monk are facing fines for an on-court altercation during Friday’s game. Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate with the Rockets also are suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area.

The NBA announced the discipline on Sunday. Mathews was fined $35,000 for initiating the altercation after pursuing a loose ball and taunting Monk. Monk was fined $25,000 for continuing the altercation and taunting Mathews.

Eason’s $30,000 fine involved escalating the situation and making inadvertent contact with a referee during the fourth quarter. Green and Tate will serve their suspensions Sunday when the Rockets visit the Los Angeles Clippers.