Roma City Worker Facing Immigrant Smuggling Charges

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Roma city employee is under arrest after police say he was caught transporting undocumented immigrants – in a Roma city vehicle. Roma Public Works Department worker Raul Gonzalez was arrested by Border Patrol agents late Wednesday morning.

Police in nearby Escobares say they had gotten information that a Roma city vehicle was being used to help smuggle immigrants and drugs.

Officers conducting surveillance spotted it picking up three people near the Rio Grande and called Border Patrol. There was a brief chase before the vehicle crashed and Gonzalez was apprehended. Gonzalez worked as a water meter reader for the city of Roma.