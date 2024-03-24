Roma City Worker Pleads Guilty In Human Smuggling Case

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Roma city employee has admitted his guilt in a plea agreement following his arrest on human smuggling charges.

41-year-old Raul Gonzalez has pleaded guilty to a charge of transporting undocumented individuals for financial gain. Gonzalez was arrested January 17th after Escobares police spotted a group of migrants getting into a Roma city vehicle near the Rio Grande. There was a brief chase, the pickup truck crashed, and Border Patrol agents nabbed Gonzalez, who was wearing his Roma city uniform.

Following his arrest, Gonzalez reportedly told federal investigators he was paid $200 a person to pick up and transport undocumented immigrants. Gonzalez, who worked as a meter reader for the city of Roma, faces a maximum 10 years in prison.