LOCALTRENDING

Roma City Worker Pleads Guilty In Human Smuggling Case

jsalinasBy 340 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Roma city employee has admitted his guilt in a plea agreement following his arrest on human smuggling charges.

41-year-old Raul Gonzalez has pleaded guilty to a charge of transporting undocumented individuals for financial gain. Gonzalez was arrested January 17th after Escobares police spotted a group of migrants getting into a Roma city vehicle near the Rio Grande. There was a brief chase, the pickup truck crashed, and Border Patrol agents nabbed Gonzalez, who was wearing his Roma city uniform.

Following his arrest, Gonzalez reportedly told federal investigators he was paid $200 a person to pick up and transport undocumented immigrants. Gonzalez, who worked as a meter reader for the city of Roma, faces a maximum 10 years in prison.

UTRGV Awarded Grant To Research Colon Cancer Among Hispanics

Previous article

Driver Sought In Deadly San Carlos Hit And Run

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL