Roma City Worker Pleads Not Guilty To Using City Vehicle To Smuggle Migrants

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Roma city employee has pleaded not guilty to human smuggling charges, although he has told authorities he was doing it, according to the criminal complaint.

Following his arrest last month, 41-year-old Raul Gonzalez reportedly told federal investigators he was paid $200 a person to pick up and transport undocumented immigrants.

Gonzalez was arrested January 17 after Escobares police spotted a group of migrants getting into a Roma city vehicle near the Rio Grande. There was a brief chase, the pickup truck crashed, and Border Patrol agents nabbed Gonzalez, who was wearing his Roma city uniform. Gonzalez worked as a meter reader for the city of Roma.