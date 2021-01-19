Roma High School Mariachi Band To Rep The RGV During Biden Inauguration Activities

The Rio Grande Valley will be represented at the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden. The Roma High School mariachi band will be showcased as part of the Latino Inaugural celebration.

Mariachi Nuevo Santander will debut a virtual recording of “This Land Is Your Land”. The Roma High School mariachi band is performing tonight – part of a lineup of celebrated Latino artists including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rita Moreno, John Leguizamo, Emilio Estefan, and DJ Kane.

The event will be live-streamed beginning at 8:30 tonight at https://bideninaugural.org/watch/