Roma Man Killed In Pickup Truck-Ambulance Wreck

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Roma man was one of three people killed in a head-on collision with an ambulance in Hebronville earlier this week.

A preliminary investigation by the DPS shows 27-year-old Jaime Barrera of Roma was heading west on State Highway 16 early Wednesday morning but his 2016 GMC Sierra veered into the eastbound lane and smashed into an oncoming ambulance. Barrera was killed instantly as were the driver and a passenger in the ambulance. Both men were from Zapata.

The DPS is still working to learn why Barrera crossed into the opposite lane.