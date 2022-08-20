Romney Says GOP Would Not Back Cheney IN White House Bid

Senator Mitt Romney says Liz Cheney would not become the GOP nominee if she were to run for the White House. Romney made the comment after the Wyoming Republican indicated she is considering a presidential bid.

Romney told the Desert News he doesn’t think anyone viewed as being outside the Trump circle has any realistic chance of landing the GOP nomination in 2024 barring some unbforseen circumstance.

The Utah lawmaker who voted in favor of impeaching Trump after the captiol riot said he applauded Cheney’s courage for doing what she thought was right.