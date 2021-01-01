Romney Slams Federal Distribution Of COVID Vaccine

Senator Mitt Romney is expressing frustration with the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. In a statement, Romney argued it is “as incomprehensible as it is inexcusable” to not have plans developed at the federal level and sent to states as models.

The Utah Republican added the vaccination process is “falling behind” unlike the efforts to create the vaccines. His comments come as CDC data from earlier in the week shows under three-million vaccine doses being administered so far. Operation Warp Speed had promised 20-million doses administered before the New Year started.