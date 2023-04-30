Roof Collapse At House Near Ohio State University Injures 14

(AP) — Authorities say part of a house collapsed and 14 people were injured near The Ohio State University Saturday evening when people climbed onto a roof that was not designed to hold significant weight.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin says there was a report around 7:40 p.m. of a roof collapse on East 13th Avenue. Martin says first responders initially found 10 injured people and eventually transported 14 accident victims to area hospitals with various injuries but they all were in stable condition.

Martin says it appears the roof was overloaded with university students, with estimates ranging from 15 to 45 people on a rooftop he says was not designed to hold that amount of weight.