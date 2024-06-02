Rooster Feud Among Relatives Leads To Capital Murder Charge

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Mission-area man remains in the Hidalgo County jail on a $2 million bond after being arraigned on a charge of capital murder in the shooting death of his uncle in a dispute over some roosters.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say 21-year-old Aaron Cervantes had gone to his uncle’s home in a rural neighborhood off Doffing Road last Thursday to take possession of some roosters he claimed were his. There was a confrontation and witnesses say Cervantes pulled a handgun. Killed was 54-year-old Fernando Madrid. Cervantes was detained at the scene.