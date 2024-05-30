Rooster Feud Ends In Deadly Shooting, Victim’s Nephew Arrested

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Mission-area man is facing a charge of capital murder in the shooting death of a family member over a dispute over some roosters.

21-year-old Aaron Cervantes is accused of shooting and killing his uncle early Thursday morning at the victim’s home north of Palmview. Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators say Cervantes had gone to the home in the rural neighborhood off Doffing Road to take possession of some roosters he claimed were his. He was confronted by his uncle, they began arguing, and the sheriff’s office says Cervantes pulled a handgun and shot him. Emergency medical personnel arrived to find 54-year-old Fernando Madrid dead.

Cervantes was detained at the scene. He is expected to be arraigned on the capital murder charge Friday.