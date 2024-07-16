Ruben Gutierrez Granted Last-Minute Stay Of Execution

For the second time in four years in the death penalty case of Ruben Gutierrez, the U.S. Supreme Court put a last-minute hold on his execution.

Less than an hour before the Brownsville man was to be given a lethal injection, the high court late Tuesday afternoon approved his attorneys’ application for a stay of execution. The stay will remain in place while the Supreme Court determines whether to order a lower court to send it the records of Gutierrez’s case for review.

Gutierrez’s attorneys argued that Texas wrongly denied his right to post-conviction DNA testing they claim would show Gutierrez was not in the mobile home at the time 85-year-old Escolastica Harrison was robbed and killed in September 1998. Prosecutors argued that Gutierrez should be put to death because he was convicted under the state’s law of parties.

It was back in 2020 when the Supreme Court granted Gutierrez a stay of execution, also about an hour before he was to go into the death chamber. That time, Gutierrez argued the state violated his religious freedoms by not allowing a spiritual advisor to be with him in the execution room.

(Photo credit: The Texas Tribune)