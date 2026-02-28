Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed top leaders in Congress on the military action taken against Iran. House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed the news in a post on X.

The Gang of Eight is a group of congressional leaders from both sides of the aisle who are briefed on classified intelligence matters. It includes Johnson, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries among others.

Rubio reportedly called each member of the group to tell them about upcoming operation, but wasn’t able to get in contact with at least one person.