Rubio, Warner Send Letter To FBI For Info On Trump Search

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) building headquarters is seen in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

There’s a bipartisan effort on Capitol Hill to get more information on the FBI’s search of former President Trump’s south Florida home.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio and Virginia Democratic Senator Mark Warner sent a private letter to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Attorney General Merrick Garland yesterday.

As leaders on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Rubio and Warner are asking the Justice Department to share with them the specific documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. A committee spokesperson tells Axios the panel also wants to know what national security risks may have resulted from the documents being mishandled.