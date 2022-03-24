NATIONAL

Rules Aim To Decide US Asylum Cases In Months, Not Years

FILE - A group of Brazilian migrants make their way around a gap in the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma, Ariz., seeking asylum in the United States after crossing over from Mexico, June 8, 2021. border. The Biden administration has unveiled new procedures to handle asylum claims at the U.S. southern border, hoping to decide cases in months instead of years. The rules empower asylum officers to grant or deny claims, an authority that has been limited to immigration judges for people arriving at the border with Mexico. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)

The Biden administration has unveiled new procedures to handle asylum claims at the U.S. southern border, hoping to decide cases in months instead of years. The rules empower asylum officers to grant or deny claims, an authority that has been limited to immigration judges for people arriving at the border with Mexico. Immigration courts are backlogged with nearly 1.7 million cases, and it takes an average of nearly four years to decide an asylum case. The changes unveiled Thursday could have far-reaching impact, but officials say they will start slowly. The changes are expected to take effect in about two months.

 

