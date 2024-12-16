Rules Change Could Affect Race For Texas House Speaker

A change in the rules may affect the race for Speaker of the Texas House. The state Republican Party implied last week that it would censure any GOP Texas House member who fails to vote for Representative David Cook for speaker.

New party rules say such a lawmaker would be barred from running in GOP primaries for two years. Last week, a majority of the House Republican Caucus endorsed Cook. His opponent, Representative Dustin Burrows, says he has enough bipartisan support in the House to be elected speaker.