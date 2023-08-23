Ruling Expected Soon On DOJ Suit

File photo: Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The fate of Texas’s so-called floating border wall is now in the hands of a federal judge who heard arguments this week.

The system of buoys is being blasted by critics who call it a political stunt. Gil Kerlikowske, the former head of Customs and Border Protection under President Obama, says this lawsuit brought by the Justice Department, might be the tipping point in the fight between Texas and the federal government.

Governor Greg Abbott has repeatedly said that the plan is to take the fight over the buoys to the Supreme Court.