Democratic leadership in the Texas House isn’t impressed with a House committee’s move to force quorum-busting Democrats to pay heavy fines.

Dozens of Democrats fled the state last August to block a vote on a congressional redistricting plan favorable to Republicans. On Friday, the House Administration Committee said the fine of nearly 84-hundred dollars per member must be paid by the Democrats personally and not out of their campaign funds.

State Representative Gene Wu of Houston, leader of the House Democratic caucus, says state law allows them to use campaign funds for certain legislative expenses.