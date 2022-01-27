Runoff Election Date Set To Decide New McAllen District 4 Commissioner

Pablo Garcia and Rodolfo Castillo will have about another month to campaign for the District 4 seat on the McAllen City Commission.

During a special meeting Thursday, commissioners set Saturday February 26th as the date for the two candidates’ runoff election.

Early voting for the runoff will begin February 14th. Commissioners also Thursday officially accepted the results of last Saturday’s special election.

Garcia finished ahead of Castillo, by 22 votes, but did not get enough to avoid a runoff. The winner will serve the two years remaining in the term of Tania Ramirez, who resigned to run for Hidalgo County judge.