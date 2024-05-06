Runoff Election Set For 2 Seats On Cameron County Appraisal District Board

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

There will be two runoff races resulting from the local elections held this past Saturday – and both are for seats on the Board of Directors of the Cameron County Appraisal District.

No candidates secured the necessary majority to win the Place 1 and Place 2 seats. For the Place 1 chair, Bill Hudson will run off against Alejandro Garcia-Moreno. Hudson finished on top of the 4-man race Saturday with 32 percent of the vote while Garcia-Moreno ended with 26 percent.

For Place 2, it’ll be Ricardo de la Garza against Ruben Martinez. De la Garza grabbed 40 percent of the vote while Martinez came in second with 28 percent. The runoff election will be held June 15th.

These are the first elections held for seats on county appraisal district boards of directors, all of which until now had been appointed. The change came with the passage of the big property tax reform bill in the last legislative session