Runoff Set For Brownsville At-Large ‘A’ Commission Seat

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Only one race wasn’t decided in the May 6th city and school board elections, and it’s for the seat being vacated by the man who was elected the new mayor of Brownsville.

Tino Villarreal and Susan Ruvalcaba will be in a runoff for Brownsville’s At-Large A seat on the city commission.

Villarreal grabbed 43 percent of the vote with Ruvalcaba close behind with 41 percent. 164 votes separated the two out of more than 7,300 cast. Saturday June 24th has been set as a tentative runoff election date.