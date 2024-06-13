Runoff, Special Elections To Be Held Saturday

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Saturday is an election day – for voters in the cities of Progreso and Palmview, and in Cameron County.

In Progreso, residents will elect a new mayor – either City Councilman Raul Martinez or Texas National Guard Sergeant Hugo Gamboa. The winner will fill the remainder of the term of Gerardo Alanis, who resigned in April after being indicted in a federal cocaine trafficking case. Voters will also fill the City Council’s vacant Place 2 seat, choosing between Dago Trevino and Sandra Estrada.

In Palmview, there’s a runoff election for Place 1 on the City Council. Councilman Javier Ramirez is trying to hold onto the seat against Esequiel Ortiz Jr.

There are four runoff races in Cameron County – for two seats on the Appraisal District Board of Directors, and two seats on the Texas Southmost College Board of Trustees. For the Appraisal Board, Bill Hudson and Alejandro Garcia-Moreno are squaring off for Place 1. Ricardo de la Garza and Ruben Martinez are facing off for Place 2. For the TSC Board, Place 6 Trustee J.J. De Leon is running off against Edward Camarillo. Norma Lopez Harris and Hilda Silva are vying for Place 7.

Polls are open Saturday from 7 a.m. til 7 p.m.