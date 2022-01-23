Runoff To Decide New McAllen District 4 Commissioner

It will take a runoff to determine who will be the new District 4 commissioner in McAllen.

Pablo Garcia got the most votes in Saturday’s special election, 247, enough for 45 percent but short of the majority needed to avoid a runoff. Garcia will face off against Rodolfo Castillo who received 225 votes, or 41 percent. The third candidate, Javier Salazar, received 13 percent of the vote.

The results will be made official Thursday at which time a date for the runoff election is expected to be set. The winner will serve the two years remaining in the term of Tania Ramirez, who resigned to mount a run for Hidalgo County judge.