Runoffs Required To Decide Winners Of A Half-Dozen Valley Primary Races

There will need to be runoff elections for as many as six primary contests involving Valley candidates that weren’t decided on election day Tuesday.

One of the most closely watched will be the Democratic battle in Congressional District 28 between Representative Henry Cuellar and immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros. The two finished nearly tied with Cuellar leading his progressive challenger 48 to 47 percent.

In Congressional District 15, Democrats Ruben Ramirez and Michelle Vallejo will face off. Ramirez ended election day with 28 percent of the vote to Vallejo’s 20 percent in the 6-person race.

A lot of eyes will be on the Democratic runoff for Senate District 27 between Morgan LaMantia and Sara Stapleton-Barrera. Only a few hundred votes separated the two.

The runoff race for House District 37 will be between Ruben Cortez and Luis Villareal who also finished a close one-two.

Also in Cameron County, Precinct 4 Commissioner Gus Ruiz will try to fend off J.V. Garcia in a runoff.

And in the Democratic primary for Texas Attorney General, Brownsville civil rights attorney Rochelle Garza was the top vote-getter but will face a runoff challenge from trial attorney and former Galveston mayor Joe Jaworski.

The primary runoff elections will be held Tuesday May 24th.