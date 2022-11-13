LOCALTRENDING

Rural Hidalgo County To See A Return Of Ambulance Service

jsalinasBy 7 views
0

Ambulance service is returning to rural areas of Hidalgo County. County commissioners have agreed to enter into a 1-year contract with Mission-based Skyline Emergency Medical Services.

The agreement will return ambulance service to Precincts 1 and 3. Skyline EMS will fill the void left when the city of Pharr’s EMS pulled out after the newly-expanded department ran into financial problems.

However, as the McAllen Monitor reports, county commissioners acknowledge the agreement with Skyline is temporary in order to buy the county time to find a way to budget for a more permanent solution.

In Precinct 3, Commissioner Everardo Villarreal says he’s considering establishing an emergency services district similar to what exists in Precincts 1 and 2.

Man Run Over And Killed In Weslaco

Previous article

Mission Couple Facing Harboring Charges For Housing Migrants In Rented RV’s

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL