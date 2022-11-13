Rural Hidalgo County To See A Return Of Ambulance Service

Ambulance service is returning to rural areas of Hidalgo County. County commissioners have agreed to enter into a 1-year contract with Mission-based Skyline Emergency Medical Services.

The agreement will return ambulance service to Precincts 1 and 3. Skyline EMS will fill the void left when the city of Pharr’s EMS pulled out after the newly-expanded department ran into financial problems.

However, as the McAllen Monitor reports, county commissioners acknowledge the agreement with Skyline is temporary in order to buy the county time to find a way to budget for a more permanent solution.

In Precinct 3, Commissioner Everardo Villarreal says he’s considering establishing an emergency services district similar to what exists in Precincts 1 and 2.